ICE Can't Escape Immigrant Activist's Deportation Suit

Law360 (May 31, 2019, 2:56 PM EDT) -- U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement must face a suit accusing it of detaining and deporting activists who speak out about immigration policies, a Washington federal judge has ruled, rejecting the agency's contention that the case should be tossed in light of an earlier-filed suit in New York. U.S. District Judge Ronald B. Leighton on Thursday shot down ICE's attempt to toss the suit brought in October by immigrant advocacy groups La Resistencia and the Coalition of Anti-Racist Whites, which alleged that the agency targeted outspoken activists such as Maru Mora-Villalpando, the co-founder of La Resistencia, and caused the group to shut...

