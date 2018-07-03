Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

We use cookies on this site to enable your digital experience. By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to our cookie policy. close

6th Circ. Lets Ford Keep Arbitral Win Over Kuwaiti Dealer

Law360 (June 3, 2019, 9:06 PM EDT) -- A Kuwaiti auto dealer has come up short in its challenge to an arbitral award finding that Ford Motor Co. had properly terminated the companies' resale agreement, after the Sixth Circuit concluded the arbitrator hadn't manifestly disregarded U.S. law relating to auto franchise contracts.

Arabian Motors Group WLL had argued that under U.S. law applicable to motor vehicle franchise contracts, the court was obligated to decide whether its dispute with Ford belonged in arbitration or litigation — not the arbitrator. The company, which had sued Ford after the automaker terminated a deal for Arabian Motors to sell Ford's cars in the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

logo
The 2019 Law360 Glass Ceiling Report

Our annual survey of the largest U.S. law firms again shines a light on the lack of parity for female attorneys in private practice.

Related

Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Appellate - 6th Circuit

Nature of Suit

4150 Contract: Recovery/Enforcement

Date Filed

July 3, 2018

Law Firms

Companies

Judge Analytics

powered by Lex Machina®

Most Popular