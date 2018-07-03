6th Circ. Lets Ford Keep Arbitral Win Over Kuwaiti Dealer

Law360 (June 3, 2019, 9:06 PM EDT) -- A Kuwaiti auto dealer has come up short in its challenge to an arbitral award finding that Ford Motor Co. had properly terminated the companies' resale agreement, after the Sixth Circuit concluded the arbitrator hadn't manifestly disregarded U.S. law relating to auto franchise contracts. Arabian Motors Group WLL had argued that under U.S. law applicable to motor vehicle franchise contracts, the court was obligated to decide whether its dispute with Ford belonged in arbitration or litigation — not the arbitrator. The company, which had sued Ford after the automaker terminated a deal for Arabian Motors to sell Ford's cars in the...

