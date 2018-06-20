Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Rakoff Retires WTA Gender Pay Spat With Madrid Tourney

Law360 (May 31, 2019, 4:17 PM EDT) -- A New York federal court has once again pulled the plug on a convoluted suit pitting the Women's Tennis Association against billionaire tennis star Ion Tiriac, after a Tiriac-affiliated company once again agreed to dismiss a lawsuit in Spain challenging the WTA's gender pay equality policy.

The New York lawsuit had sought to force the Spanish lawsuit filed by Madrid Trophy Promotion SL into arbitration, but in a brief, two-page order filed Thursday, U.S. District Judge Jed S. Rakoff said that because MTP had withdrawn the Spanish suit, he would again dismiss the New York suit, this time with prejudice....

The 2019 Law360 Glass Ceiling Report

Our annual survey of the largest U.S. law firms again shines a light on the lack of parity for female attorneys in private practice.

Case Information

Case Title

Case Number

Court

New York Southern

Nature of Suit

Other Statutes: Arbitration

Judge

Date Filed

June 20, 2018

