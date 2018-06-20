Rakoff Retires WTA Gender Pay Spat With Madrid Tourney

Law360 (May 31, 2019, 4:17 PM EDT) -- A New York federal court has once again pulled the plug on a convoluted suit pitting the Women's Tennis Association against billionaire tennis star Ion Tiriac, after a Tiriac-affiliated company once again agreed to dismiss a lawsuit in Spain challenging the WTA's gender pay equality policy. The New York lawsuit had sought to force the Spanish lawsuit filed by Madrid Trophy Promotion SL into arbitration, but in a brief, two-page order filed Thursday, U.S. District Judge Jed S. Rakoff said that because MTP had withdrawn the Spanish suit, he would again dismiss the New York suit, this time with prejudice....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS