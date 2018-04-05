Venezuela Asks DC Circ. To Pause $1.2B Mining Award Appeal

Law360 (May 31, 2019, 7:40 PM EDT) -- Venezuela and Rusoro Mining Ltd. have agreed to pause the country's challenge to the confirmation of a $1.2 billion arbitral win while a French court takes another look at the Canadian mining company's award, Venezuela has told the D.C. Circuit. Venezuela asked the D.C. Circuit on Thursday to put the appeal on ice amid Rusoro's challenge of a Parisian appellate court decision that annulled the financial portion of the award while upholding the finding that Venezuela was liable for expropriating the company's subsidiaries. "Because of the changed circumstances resulting from the Paris court's ruling, judicial economy would be served by holding the appeal in...

