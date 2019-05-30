Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Firm Hit With Malpractice Suit Over Workers' Break Glitch

Law360 (May 31, 2019, 6:00 PM EDT) -- A law firm and its now-retired managing partner have been hit with a legal malpractice suit by a former client who alleges the attorney recommended including a provision that required unpaid employee breaks in a union contract that resulted in the client being sued for violating a federal labor law.

Army contractor VSE Corp. filed suit Thursday in Louisiana federal court against Carver Darden Koretzky Tessier Finn Blossman & Areaux LLC and Harold Koretzky, who retired last year, claiming the firm's and Koretzky's “negligent advice” breached their “duty to exercise reasonable care, skill and diligence on [VSE’s] behalf,” according to the...

Case Information

Case Title

Case Number

Court

Louisiana Eastern

Nature of Suit

Contract: Other

Judge

Date Filed

May 30, 2019

Law Firms

Companies

