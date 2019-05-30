IDT Energy's TCPA, False-Ad Suits Not Covered, Insurer Says

Law360 (May 31, 2019, 7:31 PM EDT) -- Twin City Fire Insurance Co. asked an Illinois federal judge Thursday to rule it doesn't have to defend two lawsuits accusing a New Jersey-based energy supplier of improperly soliciting potential customers. Electricity and natural gas supplier IDT Energy Inc. was hit with a proposed class action in Illinois federal court in October alleging the company uses an autodialer to solicit its services and ignores repeated requests from individuals who want to be removed from its call list in violation of the Telephone Consumer Protection Act. The Illinois Attorney General's office also launched consumer fraud allegations against the company in state court...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS