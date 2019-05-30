Uber Mum On Whether Calif. Agency Can Raise Its Rates

Law360 (May 30, 2019, 9:40 PM EDT) -- Uber told a California federal judge on Thursday it's exempt from a state anti-competition law as a so-called transportation network company regulated by the California Public Utilities Commission, but couldn't offer a definitive answer when the judge asked whether the agency has the power to raise Uber's rates. U.S. District Judge Edward M. Chen wants to know whether the CPUC has anti-competitive power over public utilities and whether it can set Uber’s rates. He asked both parties to provide him with information on whether the CPUC has the authority to consider anti-competitive concerns regarding the prices of public utilities. Counsel for...

