Trump's Tariff Power Under Microscope After Mexico Threat

Law360 (May 31, 2019, 6:13 PM EDT) -- President Donald Trump has not been shy about using national security laws to advance an aggressive trade agenda, but his threat of unilateral tariffs on Mexico to stem undocumented immigration will steer the White House into uncharted legal waters regarding the limits of its trade authority. Trump abruptly rolled out his plan to impose an escalating tariff on Mexico that will start at 5% on June 10 but may reach as high as 25% by Oct. 1 "unless and until Mexico substantially stops" the flow of undocumented immigrants across the U.S. southern border, which Trump deemed "an emergency and extraordinary threat"...

