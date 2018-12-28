Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Health Cos. Renew Becton Price-Fix Claim After Apple Case

Law360 (June 3, 2019, 6:17 PM EDT) -- The recent U.S. Supreme Court ruling permitting iPhone users to bring antitrust claims against Apple should have the same effect for nixed claims accusing medical supplier Becton Dickinson & Co. and others of jacking up prices on syringes and catheters, health care providers told the Seventh Circuit last week.

Marion Diagnostic Center LLC, Marion Healthcare LLC and Andron Medical Associates filed a citation of additional authority Thursday pointing the appeals court to the high court's decision in Apple Inc. v. Robert Pepper et al.  The justices held 5-4 last month that because iPhone users pay Apple for apps on the App Store,...

Case Information

Case Title

Case Number

Court

Appellate - 7th Circuit

Nature of Suit

3410 Antitrust

Date Filed

December 28, 2018

