4 Firms Break From Pack In Robust May For IPOs

Law360 (May 31, 2019, 8:47 PM EDT) -- Four law firms surged ahead of peers in initial public offering activity in May, steering a robust pipeline that included Uber's massive $8.1 billion IPO, plus an array of smaller companies that went public in a month that started explosively but ended quiet. Measured by the number of deals, Latham & Watkins LLP guided nine offerings, more than any firm when counting representation of issuers and underwriters. Latham-guided IPOs spanned a gamut of energy, food, technology, biotechnology and engineering companies, and the firm served as underwriters' counsel for plant-based burger company Beyond Meat Inc.'s smash IPO. In terms of proceeds, the...

