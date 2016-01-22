Oracle Workers Can't Get Jury Trial In ERISA Suit

Law360 (May 31, 2019, 3:38 PM EDT) -- A Colorado federal judge has denied a proposed class of current and former Oracle workers a jury trial in their suit accusing the tech company of keeping poorly performing funds in their 401(k) plan, holding they didn’t have the right to go before a jury. In his order Thursday, U.S. District Judge Robert E. Blackburn struck the workers’ jury demand in their Employee Retirement Income Security Act suit against Oracle Corp. The issues surrounding their request had already been addressed by another Colorado federal judge in a separate case, Ramos et al. v. Banner Health et al., with “nearly identical claims”...

