Oracle Workers Can't Get Jury Trial In ERISA Suit

Law360 (May 31, 2019, 3:38 PM EDT) -- A Colorado federal judge has denied a proposed class of current and former Oracle workers a jury trial in their suit accusing the tech company of keeping poorly performing funds in their 401(k) plan, holding they didn’t have the right to go before a jury.

In his order Thursday, U.S. District Judge Robert E. Blackburn struck the workers’ jury demand in their Employee Retirement Income Security Act suit against Oracle Corp. The issues surrounding their request had already been addressed by another Colorado federal judge in a separate case, Ramos et al. v. Banner Health et al., with “nearly identical claims”...

Case Information

Case Title

Case Number

Court

Colorado

Nature of Suit

Employee Retirement Income Security Act (ERISA)

Judge

Date Filed

January 22, 2016

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

