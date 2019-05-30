Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

We use cookies on this site to enable your digital experience. By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to our cookie policy. close

Mexican Energy Co. Files $10M Suit Over Docked Ship Deal

Law360 (May 31, 2019, 6:09 PM EDT) -- A Mexican energy conglomerate hit a pair of Panamian shipping companies with a suit seeking to enforce its $10 million arbitral win in a dispute over the sale of two vessels.

A London tribunal rightfully found that Marfield Limited Incorporated and Shanara Maritime International breached sales agreements with Corporativo Grupo RSA de C.V. by refusing to repay its $10 million cash deposits after the companies failed to deliver, the Mexican conglomerate argued in a suit filed in Texas federal court on Thursday.

Grupo R is not only looking for a judgment affirming a same-day $10 million arbitration win, but also a...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

logo
The 2019 Law360 Glass Ceiling Report

Our annual survey of the largest U.S. law firms again shines a light on the lack of parity for female attorneys in private practice.

Related

Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Texas Southern

Nature of Suit

890(Other Statutory Actions)

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

May 30, 2019

Law Firms

Judge Analytics

powered by Lex Machina®

Most Popular