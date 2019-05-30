Mexican Energy Co. Files $10M Suit Over Docked Ship Deal

Law360 (May 31, 2019, 6:09 PM EDT) -- A Mexican energy conglomerate hit a pair of Panamian shipping companies with a suit seeking to enforce its $10 million arbitral win in a dispute over the sale of two vessels. A London tribunal rightfully found that Marfield Limited Incorporated and Shanara Maritime International breached sales agreements with Corporativo Grupo RSA de C.V. by refusing to repay its $10 million cash deposits after the companies failed to deliver, the Mexican conglomerate argued in a suit filed in Texas federal court on Thursday. Grupo R is not only looking for a judgment affirming a same-day $10 million arbitration win, but also a...

