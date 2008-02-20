NJ Plaintiffs Denied Cert. In Chiquita Terror-Funding Case

Law360 (May 31, 2019, 6:06 PM EDT) -- A Florida federal judge on Thursday refused to certify a class of New Jersey plaintiffs in multidistrict litigation who claim that Chiquita Brands International funneled $1.7 million to Colombian paramilitaries, ruling the plaintiffs failed to prove a feasible way to accurately define the class. U.S. District Judge Kenneth A. Marra ruled the New Jersey plaintiffs had not met multiple requirements for class certification, namely that the proposed class was ascertainable, that their claims were defined by common questions of law or fact, and that class certification was the more superior way to adjudicate their claims. The New Jersey plaintiffs had proposed...

