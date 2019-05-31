Eatery At NJ University Is Tax Exempt, Appellate Judges Say

Law360 (May 31, 2019, 6:19 PM EDT) -- A restaurant on a New Jersey university campus meets a public purpose and is not subject to local property taxes, a state appellate court panel held Friday, reversing the opinion of the New Jersey Tax Court. Gourmet Dining LLC, which operates a restaurant on the campus of Kean University, is providing a public purpose on several fronts, the Superior Court of New Jersey Appellate Division ruled. The appellate panel took away a win from Union Township, where Kean is located, finding that the Tax Court erred when it rejected a challenge by the restaurant’s management and the university for tax assessments for...

