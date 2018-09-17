JetBlue Fliers Seek Class Certification In Travel Insurance Suit

Law360 (May 31, 2019, 4:25 PM EDT) -- A proposed class of air travelers urged a Florida federal judge to grant them certification Thursday in their suit accusing JetBlue Airways Corp. of taking kickbacks in exchange for selling trip insurance to consumers, and asked the court to name two firms co-class counsel. The travelers, led by named plaintiff Milita Dolan, argued that Leon Cosgrove LLP and Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP would properly represent the interests of the class members and that the proposed class fulfilled all the requirements for certification. “The law firms seeking to represent the class here include very qualified lawyers with substantial experience in...

