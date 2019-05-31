Lockheed Says British Co. Owes $64M For Helicopters

Law360 (May 31, 2019, 8:59 PM EDT) -- A Lockheed Martin Corp. unit filed a suit Friday in Connecticut federal court accusing a British company of breaching a contract to buy more than a dozen helicopters by refusing to pay for and accept delivery of two helicopters, bilking the unit out of nearly $64 million. Helicopter manufacturer Sikorsky International Operations Inc. alleges that Babcock Mission Critical Services Ltd. has said it won't accept the two helicopters because it hasn't found buyers for them, and that it wants to end the deal. “The agreement … does not afford Babcock any option to terminate the Agreement due to Babcock’s failure to...

