Ex-Players Sue UCLA, Coaches, NCAA For Injuries, Abuse

Law360 (May 31, 2019, 10:38 PM EDT) -- Three former UCLA football players are suing the elite college, two of its former football coaches and the NCAA for $15 million each, claiming they sustained concussions and other injuries that caused irreversible damage because they weren't taken seriously by Bruins staff at the time. Former offensive linemen John Lopez, Poasi Moala and Zach Bateman said in three separate but very similar complaints filed Thursday that the medical issues they're now saddled with — debilitating depression and anxiety for Lopez, post-concussion symptoms and busted hips for Moala and broken feet for Bateman — could have been easily prevented if their coaches...

