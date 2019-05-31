NJ Bill Leaves Attys In Dark On Scope Of PIP Payment Rule

Law360 (May 31, 2019, 5:42 PM EDT) -- Proposed legislation in New Jersey makes it clear that injured motorists may pursue litigation over car accident-related medical expenses exceeding their personal injury protection benefit limits, but the measure is unlikely to thwart already inconsistent rulings across the state as attorneys scratch their heads about how trial courts will decide the scope of such payments, experts said. Nearly two months after the New Jersey Supreme Court ruled otherwise, the state Legislature in May passed a bill that would permit the recovery of those medical expenses, while leaving unaddressed whether the so-called "fee schedule" that restricts within-limit medical payments would also apply...

