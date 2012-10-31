Deion Sanders To Pay Atty Fees In Whistleblower's Suit

Law360 (May 31, 2019, 6:02 PM EDT) -- A Texas magistrate judge on Friday ordered former Dallas Cowboys star Deion Sanders to pay $3,775 in attorney fees in a whistleblower suit accusing Sanders and his nonprofit organization of stealing almost $200,000 from government-funded school meal programs. U.S. Magistrate Irma Carrillo Ramirez granted a request from Lawrence Smith, who had sued Sanders and his Prime Time Association on behalf of the U.S., accusing the nonprofit and others of violating the False Claims Act. However, the judge denied Smith's request for a $22,000 sanction against Sanders for not fully responding to discovery requests, saying Smith cannot move for sanctions before his...

