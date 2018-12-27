Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

We use cookies on this site to enable your digital experience. By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to our cookie policy. close

Analysis

Kids' Groundbreaking Case Could Alter Climate Suits' Odds

Law360 (May 31, 2019, 9:07 PM EDT) -- Environmentalists' most ambitious climate change lawsuit will take center stage at the Ninth Circuit on Tuesday, as a panel of judges hears arguments about whether claims that the federal government's policies have endangered children's futures should go to trial — a decision that could have profound implications for similar lawsuits.

The plaintiffs will square off against U.S. Department of Justice attorneys in Portland, Oregon, before Ninth Circuit Judges Mary H. Murguia and Andrew D. Hurwitz and U.S. District Judge Josephine L. Staton of the Central District of California, who are tasked with deciding whether courts have the authority and ability to...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

logo
The 2019 Law360 Glass Ceiling Report

Our annual survey of the largest U.S. law firms again shines a light on the lack of parity for female attorneys in private practice.

Related

Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Appellate - 9th Circuit

Nature of Suit

2440 Other Civil Rights

Date Filed

December 27, 2018

Law Firms

Government Agencies

Judge Analytics

powered by Lex Machina®

Most Popular