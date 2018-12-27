Kids' Groundbreaking Case Could Alter Climate Suits' Odds

Law360 (May 31, 2019, 9:07 PM EDT) -- Environmentalists' most ambitious climate change lawsuit will take center stage at the Ninth Circuit on Tuesday, as a panel of judges hears arguments about whether claims that the federal government's policies have endangered children's futures should go to trial — a decision that could have profound implications for similar lawsuits. The plaintiffs will square off against U.S. Department of Justice attorneys in Portland, Oregon, before Ninth Circuit Judges Mary H. Murguia and Andrew D. Hurwitz and U.S. District Judge Josephine L. Staton of the Central District of California, who are tasked with deciding whether courts have the authority and ability to...

