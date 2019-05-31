J&J Rep Grilled On 'Low Abuse Potential' Opioid Claim

Law360 (May 31, 2019, 10:11 PM EDT) -- Johnson & Johnson's designated corporate representative faced hours of questioning Friday over sales reps' documented practice of telling doctors that its fentanyl patch's potential for abuse was low, dominating the fourth day of Oklahoma's first-in-the-nation trial over the effects of the opioid public health crisis. Kimberly Deem-Eshleman, a regional business director for J&J subsidiary Janssen Pharmaceuticals, faced a second full day of grilling Friday by Bradley Beckworth of Nix Patterson LLP, one of the cadre of lawyers representing Oklahoma in the historic trial as 2,000 more cases by governments across the country wait in the wings. The state claims that J&J...

