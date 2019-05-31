Duane Morris Sued Over Debt Collection Tactics In Fla.

Law360 (May 31, 2019, 8:49 PM EDT) -- Duane Morris LLP violates federal and Florida consumer protection laws through the language it uses in collection letters for mortgage debt, a putative class action filed Friday in Florida federal court alleges. The firm violates the Fair Debt Collection Practices Act and the Florida Consumer Collection Practices Act by misleading people who may owe money about who, specifically, is presuming their debt is valid if they don't respond to the demand letter, according to the complaint filed with the Southern District of Florida. Named plaintiff Patricia A. Klein contends that, under the federal law, consumers should be warned that if they...

