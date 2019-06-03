Revived Sex Abuse Claims Raise Insurance Coverage Issues

Law360 (June 3, 2019, 4:52 PM EDT) -- In a growing number of jurisdictions, legislatures are passing statutes that reopen the statute of limitations for previously time-barred claims by survivors of childhood sexual abuse. States that have passed reviver statutes, sometimes called “window” statutes, include California, Minnesota, Montana and, recently, New York. Many other states are currently considering such legislation. The passage of such a statute in a jurisdiction inevitably leads to an avalanche of claims and lawsuits against schools, religious entities, medical institutions and other organizations, which may be ill-prepared financially to absorb the enormous potential liability and costs that such matters can entail. Insurance coverage can play...

