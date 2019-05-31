J&J Hit With $300M Punitive Damages Verdict In NY Talc Trial

Law360 (May 31, 2019, 5:11 PM EDT) -- Johnson & Johnson was hit with $300 million in punitive damages on Friday after a New York state jury found the company responsible for a woman's mesothelioma she developed after decades of using J&J talc bath products. The jury earlier in May awarded plaintiff Donna Olson, 66, and her husband, Robert Olson, $25 million in compensatory damages, bringing the total verdict to $325 million. Donna Olson's 2017 suit claimed that her daily use of J&J's baby powder and scented Shower to Shower products from 1953 through 2015 had caused her pleural mesothelioma, a cancer of the lining of the lungs....

