Samsung Can't Escape Class Suit Over Defective Plasma TVs

Law360 (May 31, 2019, 7:27 PM EDT) -- A California federal judge has kept alive a proposed class action claiming Samsung sold defective plasma TVs and failed to make replacement parts available, saying that under state law a manufacturer must make spare parts available for goods worth more than $100 for at least seven years. U.S. District Judge William Alsup on Thursday wrote that Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.'s push for summary judgment attempted to read new meaning into California's Song-Beverly Consumer Warranty Act while ignoring certain clauses in the act. Samsung's interpretation would impose more requirements on consumers like lead plaintiffs Alexis Bronson and Crystal Hardin and restrict their...

