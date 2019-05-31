Chancery Won't Kill Goldman Sachs Director Pay Suit

Law360 (May 31, 2019, 8:31 PM EDT) -- Saying that Goldman Sachs Group Inc. appeared to be invoking an "immaculate ratification" to absolve in advance self-interested compensation awards for nonemployee directors, a Delaware vice chancellor on Friday refused to dismiss part of a stockholder challenge to the moves. Vice Chancellor Sam Glasscock III said in a 34-page ruling that Goldman Sachs' compensation actions "manifestly" fail to qualify for business judgment deference, in part under tests recently laid out in the Delaware Supreme Court's In re Investors Bancorp Inc. Stockholder Litigation decision. The vice chancellor's ruling kept alive a suit focused in part on complaints that Goldman's nonemployee directors averaged...

