From Prison, Shkreli Files $30M Suit Over Retrophin Ouster

Law360 (May 31, 2019, 7:42 PM EDT) -- Notorious pharmaceutical executive Martin Shkreli filed a $30 million lawsuit against the three main actors in what he calls an illegal scheme to oust him from biotech company Retrophin Inc. years before he was convicted of defrauding its investors. Currently serving seven years in prison for conspiring to game Retrophin's stock price to pay off debts, Shkreli told a New York federal judge that the company's former general counsel, onetime CEO and current chairman all worked together to boot him from Retrophin in 2014 and fraudulently induce him to sign away his rights to the company voluntarily. "Defendants, who had little to...

