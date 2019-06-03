DAPL Benefits Justify Land Takings, Iowa Justices Say

Law360 (June 3, 2019, 5:21 PM EDT) -- A divided Iowa Supreme Court has upheld the power of Energy Transfer Partners and others to condemn land for a $4 billion oil pipeline's construction, deciding the safety and cost benefits to the public outweighed the state constitution’s restrictions on taking private property mainly for economic purposes. The four-justice majority said Friday that the Dakota Access pipeline, which cuts through the state without taking in or offloading oil, benefited Iowans and was for a public use, denying an appeal by a group of landowners and the state chapter of the Sierra Club. The public benefited from the cost savings and safety...

