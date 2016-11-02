ConocoPhillips Subsidiary Dodges Texas Royalties Suit

Law360 (June 3, 2019, 9:41 PM EDT) -- A Texas federal judge dismissed a ConocoPhillips subsidiary from a class action claiming the company and others failed to pay proceeds to the owners of oil and gas interests, holding that it isn't forced to pay royalties while ownership of the property is in dispute. U.S. District Judge Nelva Gonzales Ramos said Friday that because the ownership of the tracts is disputed, the Texas Natural Resources Code does not force the operator of the disputed tract — Burlington Resources Oil and Gas Co. LP — to make payments to lead plaintiff Verde Minerals LLC. "The statute allows Burlington to withhold payments until...

