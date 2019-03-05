'Varsity Blues' Mastermind's Accountant To Plead Guilty

Law360 (May 31, 2019, 10:13 PM EDT) -- The accountant for the mastermind of the "Varsity Blues" college admissions cheating scheme has agreed to plead guilty to racketeering conspiracy and to cooperate with federal prosecutors, according to a filing Friday in Massachusetts federal court. Steven Masera, who prosecutors say invoiced parents and doled out bribes while working for admitted ringleader William "Rick" Singer, faces up to 20 years in prison and could be forced to pay out $250,000 or more as a result of the plea, according to the agreement. The government says it will recommend a sentence on the low end of the guidelines. “If defendant's testimony is...

