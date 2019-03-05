Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

We use cookies on this site to enable your digital experience. By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to our cookie policy. close

'Varsity Blues' Mastermind's Accountant To Plead Guilty

Law360 (May 31, 2019, 10:13 PM EDT) -- The accountant for the mastermind of the "Varsity Blues" college admissions cheating scheme has agreed to plead guilty to racketeering conspiracy and to cooperate with federal prosecutors, according to a filing Friday in Massachusetts federal court.

Steven Masera, who prosecutors say invoiced parents and doled out bribes while working for admitted ringleader William "Rick" Singer, faces up to 20 years in prison and could be forced to pay out $250,000 or more as a result of the plea, according to the agreement. The government says it will recommend a sentence on the low end of the guidelines.

“If defendant's testimony is...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

logo
The 2019 Law360 Glass Ceiling Report

Our annual survey of the largest U.S. law firms again shines a light on the lack of parity for female attorneys in private practice.

Related

Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Massachusetts

Nature of Suit

Date Filed

March 5, 2019

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Most Popular