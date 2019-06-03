Calif. Jury Rejects $250M Real Estate Partnership Suit

Law360 (June 3, 2019, 10:27 PM EDT) -- A Los Angeles jury on Friday sided with an Indian business owner accused of withholding $250 million from his brother under an oral partnership agreement, finding that the claims against him fell outside the statute of limitations. The 12-member jury returned its verdict in favor of defendant Haresh Jogani after years of litigation and a logistically challenging two-week trial in which all the witnesses involved spoke only the Indian language Gujarati, according to court filings. Additionally, two jurors bowed out of deliberation after an hour, informing the court they didn’t speak English well enough to understand what was going on, per...

