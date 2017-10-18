Calif. FedEx Drivers Reach $5M Deal To End Break, OT Row

Law360 (May 31, 2019, 10:25 PM EDT) -- An uncertified class of about 11,500 FedEx delivery drivers struck a $5 million deal resolving claims that they were unlawfully denied meal and rest breaks and overtime pay, according to a bid for preliminary approval filed Friday in California federal court. Under the proposed deal, all current and former Federal Express Corp. nonexempt delivery drivers who worked in California from September 2013 through the present would get a piece of the action. Drivers could be entitled to up to $36.5 million in damages, but this recovery, which represents 13.7% of the maximum potential damages, is well within the range of reasonableness...

