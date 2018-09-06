Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

We use cookies on this site to enable your digital experience. By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to our cookie policy. close

Investors Urge Initial OK Of $5.7M Fraud Settlement With QVC

Law360 (June 3, 2019, 8:11 PM EDT) -- A proposed class of QVC investors asked a Colorado federal judge for preliminary approval of a $5.7 million settlement to claims the shopping network made its Easy Pay installment plan more shopper-accessible to improperly disguise lackluster sales figures in time for 2015 performance bonus targets.

Named plaintiff Bristol County Retirement System said in its motion filed Friday that the deal is in line with national settlement averages for similar types of cases and that the resolution comes after a thorough investigation by the investors' attorneys and mediation.

The investors' investigation, according to the motion, included collecting and disseminating more than 3,000...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

logo
The 2019 Law360 Glass Ceiling Report

Our annual survey of the largest U.S. law firms again shines a light on the lack of parity for female attorneys in private practice.

Related

Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Colorado

Nature of Suit

Securities, Commodities, Exchange

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

September 6, 2018

Law Firms

Companies

Most Popular