3 Firms Steer Infineon's €9B Cypress Semiconductor Buy

Law360 (June 3, 2019, 12:34 PM EDT) -- Germany’s Infineon, led by Kirkland and Freshfields, will buy Simpson Thacher client Cypress Semiconductor in a €9 billion ($10.1 billion) deal as it looks to boost its reach into the automotive, industrial and internet of things spaces, the companies said Monday. Infineon Technologies AG said it expects its cash takeover of Cypress Semiconductor Corp. to bring together its security expertise with Cypress’ connectivity technology in order to speed up its entry into high-growth areas. “The planned acquisition of Cypress is a landmark step in Infineon’s strategic development. We will strengthen and accelerate our profitable growth and put our business on a...

