Attys For 'Eviscerated' Uber Driver Class Win $1.2M In Fees

Law360 (June 3, 2019, 9:53 PM EDT) -- Uber owes $1.2 million in attorney fees after an "eviscerated" class of drivers prevailed in their suit accusing the company of taking safety fees out of their fares, a California federal judge ordered, far short of the $3.3 million the drivers' counsel asked for.

U.S. District Judge Yvonne Gonzalez Rogers on Friday found an award of $1.2 million in attorney fees is reasonable and rejected the Uber drivers' argument that their counsel is entitled to a multiplier for a total of more than $3.3 million because they obtained a "rare merits victory" when their motion for summary judgment was granted in...

Case Information

Case Title

Case Number

Court

California Northern

Nature of Suit

Contract: Other

Judge

Date Filed

May 9, 2016

Law Firms

