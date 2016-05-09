Attys For 'Eviscerated' Uber Driver Class Win $1.2M In Fees

Law360 (June 3, 2019, 9:53 PM EDT) -- Uber owes $1.2 million in attorney fees after an "eviscerated" class of drivers prevailed in their suit accusing the company of taking safety fees out of their fares, a California federal judge ordered, far short of the $3.3 million the drivers' counsel asked for. U.S. District Judge Yvonne Gonzalez Rogers on Friday found an award of $1.2 million in attorney fees is reasonable and rejected the Uber drivers' argument that their counsel is entitled to a multiplier for a total of more than $3.3 million because they obtained a "rare merits victory" when their motion for summary judgment was granted in...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS