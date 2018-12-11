Collectibles Co. Fights Insurer Over Stanley Cup TM Defense

Law360 (June 3, 2019, 5:31 PM EDT) -- A collectibles company accused by the National Hockey League of infringing trademarks for the Stanley Cup has told an Illinois federal court that its insurer can't limit coverage to a third of the defense fees by trying to shirk coverage for uninsured co-defendants. Frankenmuth Mutual Insurance Co. has a duty to "completely and entirely" defend its insured, even if that incidentally benefits an uninsured defendant, A&R Collectibles Inc. argued on Friday. In a filing supporting its bid for summary judgment, A&R said that, while the two co-defendants in the underlying suit aren't insured with Frankenmuth, the legal work essential to defending...

