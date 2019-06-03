Deals Rumor Mill: Bayer, Thomas Cook, KKR

Law360 (June 3, 2019, 4:54 PM EDT) -- Private equity firms are mulling making offers for the animal medicines unit of German pharmaceutical giant Bayer, the Financial Times reported Sunday. According to the report, firms including BC Partners, CVC and Advent International are considering or laying the groundwork for bids for the business. Citing anonymous sources, the outlet reported that the unit could be worth as much as €8 billion ($9 billion) in a sale. The Financial Times touted a possible deal for the unit as one of the largest buyouts in Europe following the most recent financial crisis. Lisbon, Portugal-based charter airline Hi Fly lobbed an offer for...

