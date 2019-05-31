Auto Warranty Providers Hit With TCPA Suit

Law360 (June 3, 2019, 8:40 PM EDT) -- Three aftermarket providers of extended auto warranties have been hit with a proposed class action in California federal court that accuses them of making unsolicited calls to consumers without their consent, in violation of the Telephone Consumer Protection Act. Plaintiff Daniel Canfield alleges in a complaint filed Friday that VAD, which does business as CM Auto, SunPath Limited Corp. and Northcoast Warranty Services Inc., a subsidiary of AmTrust Financial, have been making unsolicited telemarketing calls to consumers around the country, without first getting their express consent. Canfield claims that VAD called him Friday, leaving a prerecorded message advertising auto warranties. When...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS