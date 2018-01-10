Ford, Bosch Want Heavy-Duty Truck Emissions Suits Axed

Law360 (June 3, 2019, 7:36 PM EDT) -- Ford Motor Co. and auto parts maker Robert Bosch LLC moved to dump consolidated class claims that they rigged 500,000 heavy-duty trucks to cheat emissions tests, telling a Michigan federal judge Friday that the consumers' racketeering and fraud claims are preempted and unsubstantiated. The Detroit automaker and German auto parts supplier filed separate motions to dismiss four consolidated class actions from vehicle owners in 17 states alleging Ford's popular F-250 and F-350 Super Duty vehicles with 6.7-liter Power Stroke diesel engines were outfitted with special software, or "defeat devices," that allowed the trucks to evade regulators' emissions tests. The vehicle owners...

