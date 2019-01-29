High Court Won't Review NJ Fraud Foreclosure Case

Law360 (June 3, 2019, 6:06 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Supreme Court declined Monday to review an embattled homeowner’s challenge to the foreclosure of her $2 million house, which she pinned on a longtime corruption conspiracy dating back to an investment fraud case against her and her husband. The justices refused to grant the petition by Lynn Z. Smith, who sought to invalidate a January 2017 final foreclosure judgment in favor of Manasquan Savings Bank. According to Smith's petition, the New Jersey Supreme Court terminated her appeal of the foreclosure for failure to pay filing fees after unfairly denying her an indigency fee waiver. New Jersey Supreme Court Chief...

