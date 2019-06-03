Google, Amazon, Others Face House Antitrust Scrutiny

Law360 (June 3, 2019, 9:49 PM EDT) -- House lawmakers said Monday they will probe the market power of internet giants like Amazon and Google in an announcement that came after media reports indicated the Federal Trade Commission and the U.S. Department of Justice have agreed to divvy up their own antitrust scrutiny of the companies. Google and Amazon are among the tech companies under scrutiny by the House antitrust subcommittee. (AP) The antitrust subcommittee of the House Judiciary Committee said it will hold “a series of hearings” on increasing online market power, with plans for "a top-to-bottom review of the potential of giant tech platforms to hold monopoly power," according...

