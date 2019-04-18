Proposed Classes Ask To Combine Janssen Antitrust Suits

Law360 (June 3, 2019, 5:10 PM EDT) -- Four proposed classes suing Janssen Biotech for allegedly using sham patent litigation to keep a generic version of its prostate cancer drug off the market want a Virginia federal court to consolidate their suits so they can team up against the pharmaceutical giant. The proposed classes, which include the city of Baltimore and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Louisiana, posed their request Friday, saying it would save the court time and resources if they were able to act as one. “Given the four cases’ common questions of law and fact — they involve the same allegations of sham litigation against the...

