Semenya Gets Nod To Compete During Testosterone Appeal

Law360 (June 3, 2019, 6:27 PM EDT) -- South African middle-distance runner Caster Semenya must be allowed to compete while she appeals a decision upholding controversial rules limiting testosterone levels for female athletes, Switzerland's highest court held in a decision announced Monday. The Federal Supreme Court of Switzerland has barred the International Association of Athletics Federations from enforcing its new testosterone limits against the Olympic gold medalist during her appeal challenging the regulations, according to Semenya's legal team. Semenya said in the Monday statement that she is thankful to the Swiss judges for their decision. "I hope that following my appeal, I will once again be able to run...

