How SBA Proposal Would Help Women-Owned Small Biz

Law360 (June 5, 2019, 1:35 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Small Business Administration is proposing to amend its regulations to remove the option for women-owned small business concerns, or WOSBs, and economically disadvantaged women-owned small business concerns, or EDWOSBs, to self-certify their status with the SBA, to establish a free SBA certification program and to overhaul the third-party certification process. By revising the SBA WOSB regulations, the SBA will bring the federal women-owned contracting program in-line with the National Defense Authorization Act, with the intent of ending concerns about awards to falsely self-certified WOSBs and of creating a more reliable pool of WOSB contractors, while also engendering more confidence...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS