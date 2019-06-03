Kevin Spacey Says Mass. DA Withheld Evidence In Abuse Suit

Law360, Boston (June 3, 2019, 4:32 PM EDT) -- An attorney for actor Kevin Spacey, accused of groping a then-18-year-old man at a Nantucket bar, excoriated prosecutors on Monday for allegedly withholding evidence, including the content of the accuser's phone, saying the evidence may have been tampered with. As the embattled actor sat by his side, Alan Jackson of Werksman Jackson & Quinn LLP tore into prosecutors from the Cape & Islands District Attorney's Office, which brought the charges against Spacey late last year. The alleged victim, the son of former Boston TV anchor Heather Unruh, claims Spacey sexually assaulted him in 2016. Shortly after Spacey was formally charged with...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS