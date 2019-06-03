Couple Urges High Court To Undo $35M EB-5 Fraud Judgment

Law360 (June 3, 2019, 8:35 PM EDT) -- A couple accused of scamming Chinese immigrant investors out of millions has urged the U.S. Supreme Court to undo a $35 million judgment against them, arguing that the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission does not have the authority to ask courts for disgorgement under high court precedent. Charles Liu and Xin Wang argued in a high court petition filed Friday that the Supreme Court’s 2017 decision in Kokesh v. SEC should be interpreted to strip away the SEC’s ability to seek disgorgement in courts as a form of “equitable relief,” urging the justices to clarify the issue. In the Kokesh decision,...

