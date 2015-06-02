Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Russian Suspect In Massive JPM Hack Is In Plea Talks

Law360, New York (June 3, 2019, 4:11 PM EDT) -- A Russian man brought to New York to face fraud and hacking charges in connection with a corporate data heist that allegedly victimized 83 million JPMorgan Chase & Co. customers is continuing plea talks, prosecutors told a federal judge Monday.

Andrei Tyurin, who was extradited to the U.S. in September and pled not guilty, is making progress after weeks of negotiations with the Manhattan U.S attorney's office, according to a letter to U.S. District Judge Laura Taylor Swain.

"The parties have been engaging in fruitful negotiations to resolve this matter short of trial, but need additional time to finalize a disposition,"...

Case Information

Case Title

Case Number

Court

New York Southern

Nature of Suit

Date Filed

June 2, 2015

Companies

Government Agencies

