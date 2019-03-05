Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Netflix Wants Video Streaming IP Suit Axed Over Patentability

Law360 (June 3, 2019, 8:58 PM EDT) -- Netflix wants out of a suit accusing it of stepping on patents for video compression, telling a California federal judge that the tech it's being sued over was too abstract to be patented in the first place.

The streaming giant asked the court Friday to toss the suit brought against it by software developer DivX, saying that patent eligibility was a "threshold question of law" that needed to be decided now.

"DivX asserts seven patents that purport to cover 'technical innovations that shaped internet video.' They do not," Netflix said. "At least five of those patents cover no innovative technology. Because...

Case Information

Case Title

Case Number

Court

California Central

Nature of Suit

Patent

Judge

Date Filed

March 5, 2019

