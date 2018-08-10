Investors Defend Suit Over Oracle's 'Coercive' Sales Tactics

Law360 (June 3, 2019, 8:00 PM EDT) -- Investors defended their securities claims against Oracle Corp. on Friday, saying the technology giant cannot deny that it drove revenue growth for its cloud storage product with "coercive, financially engineered deals." While Oracle contends that sales from those deals were real and accurately reported, hoping to nix claims that its cloud revenues were unsustainable and misrepresentative of the company's financial prospects, investors told a California federal judge the transactions were intentionally miscast as cloud sales when they were actually bogus, one-off purchases forced on customers. "These customers were purchasing relief from draconian audit penalties related to Oracle's on-premises software, or discounts...

