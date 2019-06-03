King & Spalding Adds Finance Pros In NY, Chicago

Law360 (June 3, 2019, 6:16 PM EDT) -- International law firm King & Spalding has given its corporate, finance and investments group a boost, bringing two partners from Latham & Watkins into its New York and Chicago offices, the firm announced Monday. Roger Schwartz and Matthew Warren are joining the New York and Chicago offices, respectively, and coming from Latham to advise the firm's clients on financial restructuring. "The arrival of Roger and Matt reinforces the firm's commitment to make aggressive and coordinated investments in our financial restructuring team," Todd Holleman, head of the firm's corporate, finance and investments practice group, said in a press release Monday. "The pair follow...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS